Did Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Secretly Get Married While Vacationing In Italy?

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been the talk of the town since the couple was first spotted together. The couple was recently seen vacationing in Italy and the photos have been making their rounds on the Internet. Since the couple was seen getting cosy in Italy, fans are now speculating that the couple had secretly tried the knot.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde married?

A magazine cover claimed that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have tied the knot, and this news has been all over social media. Fans have been reposting the magazines cover, while some fans are confused whether the news was real, other fans expressed their grief. One user tweeted, "Instagram tells me Olivia Wilde married Harry Styles and I couldn’t be happier for them. Particularly her. Homegirl is 37 and snagged one of the most eligible bachelors of my generation. Love can come at any time for anybody. This just furthers my resolve to not settle."

Harry Styles proposed to Olivia Wilde in Italy and is now married i’ve lost all hope in life. wtf did i miss? #harrystyles #oliviawilde #harrystylesengaged pic.twitter.com/odxij2W4c5 — OT5 NEWS (@OT5NEWSofficial) July 15, 2021

Instagram tells me Olivia Wilde married Harry Styles and I couldn’t be happier for them. Particularly her. Homegirl is 37 and snagged one of the most eligible bachelors of my generation. Love can come at any time for anybody. This just furthers my resolve to not settle. — Diana (she/hers) (@djforthejd) July 15, 2021

📷| Harry Styles e Olivia Wilde em Toscana - 05/07. pic.twitter.com/QFFt723Xw0 — @hsnordestebr (@hsnordestemidia) July 10, 2021

Olivia Wilde was previously engaged to actor Jason Sudeikis for almost seven years. The duo shares two children,a son, Otis, born in 2014, and a daughter, Daisy, born in 2016. In 2020, the couple announced that they had split. Soon after Wilde was spotted with Styles at her friend's wedding, sparking dating rumors.

Harry Styles announces Love on Tour dates

Harry Styles is all set to perform and has announced his tour dates. The tour was previously planned to begin in April and was postponed due to the pandemic, which will now begin on September 4. Styles took to his Instagram and wrote "LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added." He further wrote "To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons, it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you. H."

Image: AP

