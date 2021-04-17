Last Updated:

Did Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Break Up Due To Trust Issues?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's break up has been a major topic of discussion and the reason for their split has now been revealed. Have a look at details.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have lately been in the news as they recently announced the decision to break off their engagement. The celebrity couple had a huge fan following across the globe and fans have been naturally wondering what went wrong with their relationship. According to a report by E! News, the couple had been working on their issues for the last few months as they reportedly had trust issues with each other. The report also suggests that Jennifer and Alex have a cordial relationship at the moment and plan on maintaining a good rapport in the future.

All about JLo and Alex’s breakup

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their decision to split after being in a relationship for more than three years. They went on record on April 15, 2021, and announced that they wish to end their engagement as they believe they are better off as friends. They also specified that they will continue to work together on their shared business and projects.

According to an E! News source close to Jennifer Lopez, the actor has been unhappy in the relationship for the last few months and hence the move was expected to some extent. The couple had been working on their issues but have now decided to take a call on it. The source also suggested that Jennifer Lopez’s trust was broken and she currently has a good feeling about the decision they have arrived at. She is also reportedly relaxed as the two have ended on good terms and Alex Rodriguez will continue to be a supportive friend especially because they are connected through a joint business venture.

According to the E! News report, Alex Rode has still been hoping for reconciliation while simultaneously being supportive of JLo’s decision. He reportedly tried his best to fix the situation and also visited the pop artist on the sets of her film in the Dominican Republic to make things work. The source suggests that Alex has been doing anything in his power to make JLo happy. Fans, on the other hand, have also been hopeful as they want the Yankees star and Jennifer Lopez to have their happy ending.

