Did Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Get Married? Golden Ring On Singer's Hand Fuel Rumours

Katy Perry recently sparked rumours of her and fiance Orlando Bloom's marriage thanks to a golden ring on her left ring finger. The couple with their baby girl Daisy and Orlando's son Flynn has been on a vacation in Hawaii since late February. The pop-star was photographed wearing a golden ring instead of the ruby and diamond flower sparkler that Orlando had proposed to her with.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's wedding rumours

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom and American singer Katy Perry met in January 2016 and got engaged three years later. In 2019, Orlando Bloom celebrated Valentine's Day by proposing to his girlfriend Katy Perry with a ruby and diamond flower sparkler to which she said 'yes'. The two have a six-month-old daughter together, named Daisy.

The couple went for a vacation in Hawaii with Daisy and Bloom's 10-year-old son Flynn in late February. Recently, as per a report by Page Six, Katy Perry was photographed wearing a crop top and track pants with a mask and a cap. Her cap read 'MAMA' as she was walking. The singer wore a golden ring in the place of the ruby and diamond ring she has had since 2019. Orlando was also spotted carrying their daughter on his back.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's love story

Katy Perry and The Lord Of The Rings actor met at the Golden Globes Awards in 2016. Katy and Orlando started dating soon after their first meeting. After dating for over three years, the couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. When asked about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's marriage proposal, the singer told Capital Breakfast that the couple went for dinner and then on a helicopter ride on Valentine's Day. They landed on a building and went down. Katy's friends and family were waiting for the couple amid an extravagant flower decoration when Orlando proposed to her. Later in March 2020, the couple announced that they are expecting their first daughter. On August 26, 2020, their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom was born who is now six-months-old.

Promo Image Source: Katy Perry's Instagram