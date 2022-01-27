Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Have Dinner At Jeff Bezos' LA Home? Read

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted going to a dinner party at Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos' house on Tuesday. The couple has been making several public appearances together ever since they first started going out in October after Kardashian's SNL debut. Earlier this week, the reality TV star was also spotted having a coffee date with Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, TMZ reported.

As per a report by TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were among the few guests that were invited to Jeff Bezos' dinner party on Tuesday. The duo arrived at the party in her car and stayed at Amazon CEO's estate for hours before they left for the Beverly Hills hotel where Davidson was staying. This wasn't the only high-profile meeting that Kardashian had this week, she was earlier spotted with Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton.

Deadline reported that the reality tv star met with Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to talk about Clinton's upcoming Apple TV+ series. The show is reportedly titled Gutsy Women and inspired by their bestselling novel The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

Kim Kardashian denies existence of 2nd sex tape with Ray J

Kim Kardashian's estranged husband, Kanye West, claimed that he had saved the beauty mogul after he retrieved a laptop that contained a second sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, Kanye said, "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night. I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 am in the morning." Kardashian via her spokesperson responded to the claims made by West and said that the laptop did exist by there was no explicit content on the hard drive.

Her spokesperson said, "The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip."

Image: AP