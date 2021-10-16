Did Michael Caine Announce 'retirement' From Acting? Here's The Truth

Did Michael Caine hint about his retirement during his recent interview with Simon Mayo? The veteran actor's comments has become a talking point when he used the words 'last part' about his latest movie Best Sellers. So is the retirement news true?

It seems that the comment sparked an immediate hype as he has no plans to retire yet. Michael Caine's representatives have clarified that he is not retiring yet. This was confirmed by TheWarp which said that the reports were not true.

Michael Caine to retire after Best Sellers? Here's the truth

Caine in the interview with Simon Mayo had said that 'funnily enough', Best Sellers had become his 'last part.' The Tenet star added he had not 'worked for two years' and that a spine problem had affected his legs, making it tough for him to walk. He even went on to say that in the last two years, since he wrote two books and got it published, he was a writer and 'not an actor.'The Oscar-winner also said that there was 'not exactly' scripts coming in for a 'leading man whos' 88.'

As per the report, he could have made the statement on the interview in reference to his pivotal roles and not about a complete retirement from acting.

Caine expected to be part of Christopher Nolan's next

Caine is expected to play a part in Christopher Nolan's next venture, Oppenheimer, on J Robert Oppenheimer, the 'Father of the Atom Bomb.' The actor has played a part in all films of the filmmaker's ventures since Batman Begins. Apart from the last one Tenet, he even had a voice cameo in the movie Dunkirk.

Caine has featured in over 130 films in a career spanning seven decades.

Some of the highlights of his career include winning the Oscar twice. He won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for Hannah and Her Sisters in 1986. He then won the award for The Cider House Rules in 1999.

The legendary actor last starred in the movie Best Sellers where he played the role of an author. He is also reportedly featuring in the movie Medieval, which is hitting the theatres next year.

(Image: AP)