Did Nina Dobrev's Boyfriend Watch 'The Vampire Diaries'? The Snowboarder Reveals

Nina Dobrev's boyfriend Shaun White admitted that he has not watched the popular supernatural series The Vampire Diaries. In a recent interview, the snowboarder said that he had not watched the series previously. Nina starred in the lead role of The Vampire Diaries (TVD) as Elena Gilbert.

Did Nina Dobrev's boyfriend Shaun White watch The Vampire Diaries?

According to a report by US Weekly, White said that he wanted to watch the series to get to know his girlfriend better. However, he did not expect the show to be long and deep. He said that since seasons of a series nowadays have only ten episodes, TVD had 23 episodes in each season. He found himself involved in it.

Other than that, the American snowboarder was also asked about the show's spinoff series The Originals. To this, he responded to the interviewer saying he had no idea that it was a spinoff. He realised then that, that was why the show would pop up in his recommendations. He thought they were "copycats".

Recently, the couple celebrated their first anniversary. They started dating in early 2020 and disclosed their relationship with each other in May 2020 through an Instagram post. Dobrev posted a picture of herself giving her new boyfriend a fresh haircut.

During the interview, White was also asked about Nina's ability to snowboard. He claimed that Dobrev was a "pro". Since Dobrev had grown up in Canada, she was well-versed in snowboarding. He added that he did not know whether she was as good on a skateboard.

As for their first year together as a couple, White had special plans to impress his girlfriend. He wanted to recreate his first date with her. Though he had to pull a few strings to get the job done, he said that the plan was successful. He spoke to the owner of the restaurant and ended up getting the entire restaurant to themselves.

Nina Dobrev's upcoming projects

Nina will be featuring in two movies this year. Redeeming Love is all set to be released in 2021. The movie will include Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis, Famke Janssen, Logan Mashall-Green, and many others. Nina will be playing the role of Wren Pepper in Sick Girl. She will also be a part of the film's panel of executive producers.

Image: Nina Dobrev's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.