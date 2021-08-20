Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Find It 'very Hard' To Leave The Royal Life?

Stepping away from their royal roles and starting a new life was apparently a much harder task for the royal family members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle than they would have imagined. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who originally announced their decision to step back from their royal duties in January 2020, found the 'initial steps away from their royal roles' as the hardest part of walking away, royal author Omid Scobie told People magazine in an interview published on Thursday. "That was harder than they would ever imagine. They had had it all mapped out in their heads," he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's transition from royal family was hard?

Omid Scobie has written a book called Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family with fellow longtime royal reporter Carolyn Durand. The biography focuses on the married life of Harry and Meghan. The couple initially asked for a "one foot in, one foot out" approach, which gave them the liberty to follow both royal and private work, the arrangement was dismissed by Harry's grandmother and the 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth.

After speaking to the couple's friends and close associates to write Finding Freedom, Scobie mentioned that, "They knew that they had to change things, but what they had actually planned wasn't actually what was best". His book was published in the summer of 2020, with the paperback version being released on August 31.

He further added that the duo "tried to find a way to compromise", but that would probably not have enabled them to have that level of happiness and security that they have today. Speaking about the current lives of the parents of Archie and Lili, they are energized to embark on life with time away from the day-to-day demands of working royal life along being aided with finances accruing to their multimillion-dollar streaming, speaking and publishing deals.

Scobie, talking to the People magazine also mentioned, "If we look at where they are now, they feel that it worked out in the best possible way in the end. It's only now that they've found a life that supports their interests and enables them to focus on the things that are important to them,".

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved out of the royal family's spotlight citing the British media's intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former Suits star. They now live happily in the coastal city of Montecito, California with their two children- Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

(Image- AP)