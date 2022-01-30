Did Tom Holland & Zendaya Buy Rs 30 Crore House In UK Near Angelina Jolie's Home? Read

Spider-man star Tom Holland has reportedly picked up the keys to a plush £3 million (over Rs 30 crore) mansion with six bedrooms as he makes London, UK his home with his superstar girlfriend, Zendaya.

According to a report by Mirror, the actor bought the property in Richmond, South West London last month. The celebrity couple, who met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, is planning a £250,000 renovation to include a gym, cinema, and man cave.

Tom Holland and Zendaya make Britain their home

According to the Mirror report, American actor Zendaya already owns a £3 million home in Los Angeles. However, the report suggests she is setting up roots with her actor beau, Tom Holland. The mansion reportedly is close to his parents and childhood home in Kingston, upon Thames.

A source told the Mirror that the couple is 'over the moon' about the property and is "getting their first home together." The source added that they are "very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Holland grew up." Many fans and followers of the couple are hoping for the actors to get together, ever since they began playing an onscreen couple in the web-slinging Marvel franchise.

The report suggests renovation from KGF Group will lead the rumoured £250,000 do-up. The source told Mirror that Holland has made it clear that he wants 'hi-tech security all around the premises, starting with an 8ft steel security gate on the drive'. The insider added that the actor is also "very specific about his man cave and the cinema room." The couple is planning to move in after renovation is completed, probably late summer.

Richmond has been known as London's Arcadia. The lavish area is home to several A-listers such as Sir Mick Jagger, Angelina Jolie, Sir David Attenborough, and Tom Hardy.

Tom Holland and Zendaya first began dating while filming the first film, though the couple never confirmed the relationship. According to a report by The Sun, two years post their 'split', they were spotted kissing in July last year. Since then, they have caught the eye of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who asked for secret talks with the couple.

(Image: AP)