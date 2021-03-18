Did You Know Ben Affleck Played Superman 10 Years Before He Debuted As Bruce Wayne?

Ben Affleck can be seen reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the recently released Zack Snyder's Justice League. Also, it is a known fact that before the Gone Girl star donned the cape and cowl, Ben Affleck got to try his hand at the superhero genre as Daredevil in a movie that goes by the same name. That film had opened to mixed reviews back then. But, did you know that Zack Snyder's Batman once played a version of the Man Of Steel, Superman, as well? Read on to know more about that bit of Affleck's Trivia right here.

When Zack Snyder's Batman played Superman

Three years after Affleck entered the realm of superhero films debut as Murdock, Ben Affleck joined the already long list of actors who played Superman while playing the part of George Reeves for Allen Coulter's Hollywoodland. Hollywoodland is essentially a whodunit that explores the several theories behind the mysterious passing of the real-life George Reeves, who portrayed the Kryptonian that survived in the 1950's television show, The Adventures Of Superman. The feature presentation in question has several scenes that see Ben Affleck donning the cape and the famous red bottom wear while filming the television show within the universe of the film. In addition to the same, the Allen Coulter directorial explores the capitalist nature of Hollywood in the '50s through its human incarnation in the film, Eddie Mannix, the head of MGM studios back in the day, who was portrayed by Bob Hoskins. The trailer of the film, in addition to several video clips that sees Affleck as Superman, can be found below.

Hollywoodland trailer:

Ben Affleck's movies:

Ben Affleck has been a part of several films since his debut in1992's School Ties, which also starred Matt Damon and Brendan Fraser. Since then, Affleck has gone on to feature in over 50 films, either in the capacity of its main lead or an important supporting character. Fast forward to today, where now Affleck, who has spent nearly three decades in the film industry, is seen as the disturbed billionaire-turned-caped crusader in Zack Snyder's Justice League. A teaser dedicated to him, which was released by the makers of the latest addition to the list of Ben Affleck's movies, can be found below.