Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Is A Huge Justin Bieber Fan?

Pop singer Justin Bieber has a huge and loyal fan base who call themselves Beliebers. Over the years, many celebs have admitted to being huge Bieber fans. One of them being actor Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone. The model and actress back in 2020 had revealed that she was a Belieber before dating the Academy winning actor. Camila had also mentioned that she tried to be in Justin Bieber's documentary.

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone is a huge Justin Bieber fan

Back in 2020, in an interview with W Magazine, the model and actress had revealed that she was a huge Bieber fan and had even tried to be in his Never Say Never documentary. The model had explained that she would tag along to her famous parents' auditions - her father is model Máximo Morrone, her mother is Argentinian actress Lucila Solá and her stepfather is legendary actor Al Pacino. While waiting for them in the audition room, she would spend her time looking at Justin Bieber's video on her phone.

Camila had also revealed that she had sent in her audition tape and had recorded herself singing Justin's song One Less Lonely Girl so that she could be one of the fans in the documentary. She had sent the tape but never heard back.

Justin Bieber in Friends Reunion

THEY DID NOT JUST MAKE JUSTIN BIEBER DRESS UP AS ROSS'S SPUTNIK LOOK I'M WHEEZING SHSKALLAKSKSKL😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/CcItEPkY7H — SaHad ♡ (@ItzMissL_) May 27, 2021

The Friends Reunion special episode recently started streaming online and had various celebs making a guest appearance on the show. Justin Bieber also made a guest appearance on the show. During a customised Friends fashion show, which displayed all the iconic costumes of the characters, Justin Bieber made an epic appearance wearing Ross' famous Sputnik Halloween costume swaggering the runway, leaving the cast, especially David Schwimmer who plays Ross, as well as the live audience present shocked.

Justin Bieber announces Justice world tour

Justine Bieber recently released his sixth studio album Justice on March 19, 2021. The album featured guest appearances from several artists such Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, Benny Blanco, as well as Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby, and Tori Kelly on the deluxe edition. The album's fifth song Peaches, featuring singers like Daniel Caesar and Giveon, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the What Do You Mean singer's seventh number-one single in the US. The singer took to his Instagram and announced that he would be going on a world tour for his new album. Justin shared a list of locations and date of his concerts.

IMAGE: CAMILA MORRONE AND JUSTIN BIEBER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.