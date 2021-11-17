Disney World Sued Over 'Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance' Ride For Patent Infringement

Raven Sun Creative has filed a lawsuit suing Walt Disney World over the technology behind the amusement park's hit ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which first debuted in the year 2019 at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida. According to Florida Politics, Raven Sun Creative has disputed the ownership of the technology behind the hit attraction. The lawsuit claims that Raven Sun Creative owns the patent for the technology that correlates a vertical-moving rider trolley with on-screen video.

Raven Sun Creative sues Disney World

According to the report, details of the lawsuit claims of Raven Sun Creative going to Disney World with the technology back in the year 2014. However, no interest was shown in the attraction. Six years later, the company contacted Disney for a second time, however, they claimed that Walt Disney had already outright infringed on their patent. For Raven Sun Creative, it was clear that the House of Mouse had no intention to stop their smash hit attraction. The report suggests Disney also communicated that they would not pay for any 'continued' breach of the patent.

Disney's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is considered to be one of the company's most technologically advanced attractions to date. It was first envisioned in the year 2015. The House of Mouse had dropped the land announcement. The ride was credited for providing a two per cent increase in attendance for its domestic parks in its opening fiscal quarter. Ever since its debut, the hit attraction has garnered massive attention, even when the park was temporarily closed due to the novel COVID pandemic. Between the technology and the acquisition of the film actors who reprised their roles for the joy ride, guests continue to experience the enthralling ride in the parks.

Disney, being a massive brand with endless resources, have iconic releases like Star Wars. Well, this isn't the first time, the company has faced theft accusations. Earlier, there were claims of Pirates Of The Caribbean bearing a striking resemblance to Monkey Island floating around the rumour mill. Also their animated classic film, The Lion King is similar to the Japanese release, Kimba the White Lion.

Image: Twitter/@JarByr25