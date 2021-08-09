Dixie D’Amelio Reveals Why She Chose To Open Up About Her Mental Health On Her New Show

American social media personality and singer Dixie D’Amelio responded to comparisons of her upcoming reality TV show The Dixie D’Amelio Show with the Kardashians by clarifying that the show-makers weren’t trying to be like the Kardashians. She, however, added that the comparisons do not bother her.

The Dixie D’Amelio Show to premiere next month

Dixie D’Amelio was recently quoted by Variety as saying that she was very nervous when she shared her mental health issues on her upcoming show.

“It’s our everyday lives, our true emotions and feelings and just following our lives and our story,” she said, adding, “You can see our whole mental health journey from being thrown into this new lifestyle and not knowing how to deal with it, not knowing how to deal with hate or mass amounts of attention and our growth, Charli and I’s growth with each other and our mental health.”

The 19-year-old music sensation also shared that it was scary to put her life "out there" and get people’s reactions, and sometimes, hate. She said how this was probably the only thing that she was scared of and expressed why she feels the show was amazing while sharing her excitement about the launch.

As the artist recently paired up with rapper Rubi Rose for her song, Psycho, she revealed that she would love to team up with Shawn Mendes someday. The singer mentioned how he started on the social media site, Vine, and was able to grow into this amazing superstar and stated how she would definitely want to follow in his path.

Dixie D’Amelio further revealed that she had no interest in acting and said, “I’m not the best at acting,” while adding how she grew up doing theatre and how that was really fun.

D’Amelio also confessed that it was very different when the camera was pointed at her face. She said that every time a camera was on her face, she became herself and concluded that having to be someone else was not something she was used to.

The American singer became a popular name after her TikTok videos went viral. She soon received enormous fame and went on to appear on a Brat TV series. She even released a couple of her songs that became huge hits in no time. Some of her popular numbers include Be Happy, Psycho, One Whole Day, and Naughty List.

(IMAGE: DIXIE D’AMELIO INSTAGRAM)

