DJ Cassidy Reunites Patti & Gladys During Mother’s Day Edition Of ‘Pass The Mic’ On BET

DJ Cassidy reunited legends Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight during his Pass the Mic Mother's Day 2021 special on BET this Sunday, May 9. After the show went on air, DJ Cassidy took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the much-awaited reunion. Sharing the Patti and Gladys' video on IGTV, the musician said, "DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition" and thanked all the guests.

Patti and Gladys reunite on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic

Talking about the same, DJ Cassidy told Page Six that he always wanted to invite Patti LaBelle on his show, Pass the Mic. He said that he always had this dream of having a Mother’s Day episode, so he had saved that call and he is happy he waited. DJ Cassidy further added that if he was having Patti LaBelle, it’s only right that he also invites Gladys Knight.

Further, Cassidy shared that Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight represent the epitome of love and all that is motherhood and womanhood. He also said that he could not have put on the celebration without them. DJ added that they exude the spirits and feelings of emotion and love.

Apart from Patti and Gladys, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Mother's Day 2021 special also features 15 artists, including Vanessa Williams. Talking about the same, he told Page Six that he has passed the mic to 153 legendary R&B and soul artists since he created it last year. He further said that this episode is special and unique in many ways because it’s celebrating mothers and women.

On May 8, Saturday, DJ Cassidy made the special episode announcement through an Instagram post. He shared the poster of Sunday's show and said, "I welcome you all to join me on Mother’s Day, tonight at 9pm on BET, for my next installment of “Pass The Mic,” in celebration of mothers and women around the world". He further added, " As always, I will be uniting my legendary musical heroes and together we will be celebrating the most iconic songs of all time. For those of you who have taken part in this magical journey since I began passing the mic in July, welcome back, and for those of you who are just joining us, welcome to the celebration". "Prepare to turn your lights down low and your music up loud. Love will be in the air. ❤️🎙❤️ @bet", Cassidy concluded.

IMAGE: DJ CASSIDY, PATTI LABELLE, GLADYS KNIGHT'S INSTAGRAM

