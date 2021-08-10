Do Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer Have Reignited Feelings Post Friends Reunion?

Our beloved couple from the iconic series FRIENDS, Ross and Rachel aka Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are giving fans a major meltdown as they have reportedly harboured secret feelings for each other in real life. The Friends Reunion had revealed inside scoops of the duo's secret crush on each other while filming for the show more than 20 years back. Now, insiders have told Closer that Jennifer and David have confirmed that their feelings, which they’d had to “channel” through their characters, Ross and Rachel. In the breakout revelation, the source further added that the former co-stars – who are both currently single – have been growing close again since shooting the sitcom’s 25th-anniversary special.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer together?

The ardent Friends fans who witnessed the Reunion episode that aired recently saw that reminiscing over the duo's past had stirred up the feelings that they had to bury on sets while filming Ross and Rachel's on-off and on-again relationship. A close source has mentioned that they began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to be with Jennifer in LA. The alleged couple is spending time in Jen’s home, where she cooked dinners in the evenings along with enjoying quality time together, 'chatting and laughing'.

It further added that they were spotted sipping wine, engaged in a deep conversation as they hung out at Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where 'it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them'.

David Schwimmer's 'major crush on Jen' was 'reciprocated'

During the famous Reunion episode in May, the host James Corden said it was “inconceivable” there were no off-screen romances during the show’s run from 1994 to 2004. Responding to this, David had mentioned "I had a major crush on Jen,” to which she replied, “It was reciprocated.”. David further added, "We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary.”.

Jen also reminisced the duo's relationship back then and mentioned "I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.’ And sure enough, it was.... We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”.

The two actors are currently single with David sharing a 10-year-old daughter, Cleo, with his British ex-wife, Zoë Buckman. On the other hand, Jafter the show concluded in 2004, Jennifer's five-year marriage to Brad Pitt ended amid his rumoured affair with Angelina Jolie. It was followed by Jen's second divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018.

