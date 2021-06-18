'Doctor Strange 2' Writer Says Sam Raimi Made The Film Scarier Than The Original Director

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It was first supposed to be helmed by the original movie's director, Scott Derrickson, who stepped down due to creative differences. Then acclaimed horror and superhero filmmaker, Sam Raimi was called in to take on the job. Now, the new writer suggests that Raimi has made the sequel scarier than it was before.

Sam Raimi made Doctor Strange 2 scarier, says head writer

The creator of Marvel Studios' Loki series Michael Waldron was brought in as the head writer on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when Sam Raimi joined the project. During a recent appearance on the Friends From Work podcast, he shared his experience of making the sequel. He admitted that the initial script of Doctor Strange 2 didn't make it a horror movie, but it did have a certain "spookiness throughout it," which he wanted to build on, especially since he was venturing with a prolific horror filmmaker.

Michael Waldron said that when they came onto the movie, they felt "so fortunate" for getting the opportunity. He mentioned that Scott Derrickson and previous writer, Jade Bartlett, did some work on the sequel film, and he just dived in. The scribe stated that in this case, the COVID-19 pandemic just gave him and Sam Raimi more time to make it their own thing. He noted that it is cool and he is glad that there was the chance to maybe push in a "slightly scarier" direction. Waldron asserted that it is just because Raimi does that so well.

Doctor Strange 2 cast has Benedict Cumberbatch reprising the titular role of the sorcerer supreme, with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch. Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor are returning as their characters from the previous film, along with Xochiti Gomez debuting as American Chavez. WandaVision star Teyonah Parris is also expected to be a part of the movie as Monica Rambeau. Doctor Strange 2 release date is currently set as March 25, 2022.

