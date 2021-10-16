'Doctor Who: Flux' Trailer Gives A Glimpse At Jodie Whittaker's Final Battle; Watch

The trailer of the much-awaited science fiction television series Doctor Who: Flux was finally unveiled on Saturday. Doctor Who Season 13 will premiere on October 31 and will comprise of a single story spanning over six episodes. The season will bid adieu to the current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall, who will depart from the show in 2022 after working on the series since 2018. Take a look at the new trailer of Doctor Who: Flux.

Doctor Who: Flux trailer out now

Ahead of the show's premiere, the trailer of the upcoming season of Doctor Who: Flux was unveiled by the makers. The trailer gave the audience a glimpse into the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker's)adventure along with her companions Mandip Gill returning as Yaz, and the newly joined mysterious companion, John Bishop as Dan. The trailer features action-packed scenes of British soldiers fighting in the Crimean War. It also features all the foes that Doctor will have to face like, Sontarans, Cybermen, Weeping Angels and Ood, Daleks.

The 13th and the first female Doctor Jodie Whittaker will be exiting the show along with showrunner Chris Chibnall after season 13 that will premiere n October 31, followed by three specials in 2022. Whittaker in an official statement released by the makers of Doctor Who said, "In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life."

She added, "And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever."

(Image: Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)