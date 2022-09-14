'Doesn't Set Great Precedent': 'Squid Game' Creator Concerned About Reality Show Spin-off

The humungous success of the South Korean drama Squid Game has established a dedicated fan base for the Netflix series. Since the show's premiere on the giant streamer in 2021, the series has been garnering attention and appreciation from all corners and the credit goes to the engaging storyline.

Squid Game recently achieved a big win at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles after the show bagged honours in five categories. The show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk who received the Best Director Award, during Monday's Emmys ceremony, addressed concerns around the upcoming reality show spinoff based on the original series.

Squid Game director addresses reality show spinoff

The streamer had earlier announced plans to adapt the survival drama, which follows contestants taking part in a series of life-threatening games to win a huge cash prize, into a reality show competition back in June. The reality show, titled Squid Game: The Challenge, will see contestants compete for a whopping cash amount of $4.56million (£3.65million) in a series of games inspired by the show.

The spinoff has left director Hwang worried over the reality series as to whether they will be able to carry forward the filmmaker's vision behind the show. Speaking backstage at the Emmys on September 12 about the reality series to Variety, Dong-hyuk said he’d met with the creators and hoped “that they will be carrying on my vision and intention as much as possible”.

“I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message – and I know that there are some concerns of taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize,” Dong-hyuk said.

“However, I feel like when you take things too seriously, that’s really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry. It doesn’t really set a great precedent.”

Towards the end, he concluded his opinion on an optimistic note and shared how such a spinoff could prove beneficial for the industry. “I would say that reproductions of such efforts are going to bring new meaning to the industry, and I hope that this is going to be a great new direction for the industry overall," he added.

Not much information is revealed pertaining to Squid Game: The Challenge, except the fact that it will be a 10-episode series co-produced by Studio Lambert The Circle and The Garden, part of ITV Studios. The release date of the spinoff is awaited.