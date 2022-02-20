Donald Glover Reveals Shocking Racial Abuse Incident During 'Atlanta Season 3' Shoot

Donald Glover and Atlanta series' writers in a recent interaction opened up about the racial abuse they faced in London while shooting the third season of the show. As reported by Page Six, during their press conference at the Television Critics Association, Donald Glover, co-writers Stefani Robinson and Stephen Glover detailed a tragic encounter that left them all shocked to the core. Reportedly, the incident took place on the very first night as they began shooting for Atlanta season 3.

Donald Grover opens up on facing racial harrasment

Stephen Glover revealed how they met a group a people and one of them recognised his brother Donald. The person in question approached them asking if there's any place they can go to drink. But what transpired later was shocking. Another person from the group stated that Donald and the two writers can break into any bar because "you all carry hammers (guns)", the man said.

Stephen further added that they chose to ignore the racist comment but five minutes later, things began escalating once again. Robinson, the other writer, explained how the group insulted them by making comments like, "You guys are Black, you've gone to jail and you do things like that."

Soon after, another man yet again passed racially-charged comment as Donald and the Altanta writers conversed with a woman. During their conversation, the man reportedly ran back to them to lift her and added, "They are going to rape you, like, rape you." While describing the incident, Donald Grover said "We were just standing there, like, 'What just happened?'"

The actor and musician further explained that he planned on ending Atlanta after season 2 because of the same incident. Now, he is closing the series with season 4. He concluded, "I feel like the story was always supposed to be what it was... It really was what we were going through and what we talked about."

The series’ fourth season, set to premiere in fall 2022, will be the last of the lot. The plot of the show traces the life of Earn, who works as a manager for his cousin Alfred, an upcoming rapper. They embark on a journey to make a big name in the music industry as they face tremendous challenges along the way.

Image: Instagram/@chiidishgambino