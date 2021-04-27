Donnie McClurkin Says He Misses Having A Family Unit And Being A 'quintessential Dad'

Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin was recently a part of an interview where he spoke about his sexuality, the criticism he went through when he claimed of overcoming it and other things. The Grammy winner also expressed how he thinks he will never find a partner in his life. Read along to know all that Donnie shared.

Donnie McClurkin says he misses having a family unit

The Grammy-winning pastor recently did an interview with TV One, in their Uncensored series. The interview featured multiple revelations over the years through which the singer has talked about his sexuality. Donnie McClurkin revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse as a child and received major flak from gay rights groups when he made the claim of overcoming homosexuality.

He mentioned that he has been interested in people from both genders in the past years. Donnie said that he didn't really know what a woman wanted and has messed up a few relationships due to the same. He shared that his past relationships were a mix up of everything, men, as well as women and he doesn't know how to maintain relationships. He further shared that he considers his ministry and music as his “safe place,” although he misses having a marital relationship and kids, sharing how he had imagined it.

The singer said that he wants to lay down next to someone who he knows will be with him for the rest of his life. He further shares, that he misses having a family unit and the fact that he cannot be next to his spouse with their baby on his chest and be the quintessential dad; as he dreamt off or wanted in his heart.

Further on, he also spoke about how his career took a hit when news of him fathering a child broke in 2000 and said, that he had to stop singing, and couldn’t travel and sing after it for a while. At the time, the singer penned his popular songs, “We Fall Down, but we get up” and talking about the song, he said, “I was singing it because it related to me”. He also expressed that he might not have happiness, but he has joy and said that happiness is relative and depends on what happens while joy is a constant assurance that everything is going to be okay.

Promo Image Source: Donnie Mcclurkin Instagram