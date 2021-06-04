Donnie Yen Joins The Cast Of Keanu Reeves Starrer John Wick: Chapter 4

Director Chad Stahelski has cast Donnie Yen alongside Keanu Reeves in Lionsgate's John Wick 4. Yen will portray an old acquaintance of Reeves' elite assassin John Wick, with whom he has a past and several enemies. Yen is renowned for his unique style of modern screen action. He is among the most renowned actor-filmmakers from the East. From roles in films like xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the IP Man franchise, he has a global following, Deadline reported. His addition to the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast adds to the excessive excitement surrounding the film.

Donnie Yen to collaborate with Keanu Reeves

John Wick 4 is developed by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski, with Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers. It is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. This year, the project will begin filming on-site in France, Germany, and Japan. Lionsgate has cast Japanese-British pop icon Rina Sawayama in the main role alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Stahelski said that he was excited and looking forward to getting an opportunity to work with Donnie Yen. He also said that the team were very lucky to get Yen on board to work with them. He further revealed that the character of Yen was going to be a very exciting character. Basil Iwanyk further added on to what Stahelski had to say.

He said that Yen was going to be adding something more to the film, something that would be very fun and vibrant. He also spoke of the powerful energy that Yen carried with him. He revealed that the team of the film were determined to get Donnie Yen as a part of the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast and they were absolutely thrilled to have him join the team. He said that the movie was going to have a major talent joining Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 in the form of Donnie Yen. The John Wick: Chapter 4 release date is being slated for May 27, 2022, if everything goes as per the schedule. John Wick: Chapter 5 has been announced but no release date has been mentioned as of now.

IMAGE: DONNIE YEN AND JOHN WICK MOVIE'S INSTAGRAM

