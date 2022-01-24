'Don't Look Up' Actor Himesh Patel Spills Beans On Working With Leonardo DiCaprio

Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel got a breakthrough opportunity in his career to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the science fiction film Don't Look Up. The Netflix satire chronicled the story of two astronomers, who venture on a magnanimous media tour to warn people about an approaching comet that is set to destroy the planet. The film shed light on the governments' and media's indifference to the climate crisis.

In a conversation with ANI, Himesh reminisced about working with the global icons Leonardo and Jennifer, quipping that the two are 'lovely people'. He further added, "I am still pinching myself thinking that I worked with them. They are generous." He also hailed the duo for being so "humble and hardworking" all the time despite being stars of such high stature.

Further heaping praises on the duo, Himesh added, "Leonardo and Jennifer never brought any sort of ego to the sets in that way (despite their stardom)... and that’s what makes them such great actors,”.

The film was helmed by one of the most acclaimed directors and Academy Award winner Adam McKay, with Himesh lauding him for knowing exactly what he wants. He mentioned “I think when you’re working with a filmmaker like Adam, you do what you need to do within the truth of the scene. And filmmaker like Adam will know exactly what he’s doing, and how it all fits together...you can really put your trust in a filmmaker like that. So, I was just doing what needed to be done and trusting Adam to steer the ship,”.

Upon its release last year, the film received mixed reviews from critics but still went on to be named one of the top ten films of 2021 by the National Board of Review and American Film Institute. It also received four nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards. Apart from Jennifer and Leonardo, the film also starred Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

