Draft Day Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Kevin Costner And Other Actors Of The Sports-drama

Draft Day is a popular sports drama directed by Ivan Reitman, starring Kevin Costner. The movie released on April 7, 2014. Draft Day cast also includes Sam Elliot, Jennifer Garner, Chadwich Boseman among others. Here is a look at the cast of Draft Day.

Draft Day cast

Kevin Costner as Sonny Weaver

He portrays the role of Sonny Weaver who is the general manager of the team Cleaveland Browns. The story revolves around deciding what to do after his team acquires the number one draft pick in the upcoming National Football League draft. Kevin Costner is known for his role in the series Yellowstone. The actor is also known for his movies like No Way Out, Field of Dreams, and Dances with Wolves.

Jennifer Garner as Ali Parker

Jennifer Garner plays the role of Ali Parker who is the love interest of Sonny and also the finance manager of the team. In the storyline, at the start, she and Sonny try to keep their bond secret while Jennifer gets pregnant and Sonny experiences differences in his relationship with his mother. However, in the end, Sonny reconciles with his mother over his excellent draft performance and her soon-to-be first grandchild. Jennifer Garner is known for her performance as CIA officer Sydney Bristow in spy-action thriller series Alias. She has also gained major recognition with movies like Catch Me If You Can and Daredevils.

Chadwick Boseman as Vontae Mack

Chadwick Boseman played the role of Vontae Mack in Draft Day. He was Sonny's first pick in the upcoming draft class who previously played linebacker at Ohio State University. According to media reports, Vontae Mack, the Draft Day character was based on Ray Lewis. Ray Lewis is a former professional football player who had been an NFL player for 17-years. Chadwich Boseman is known for his portrayal of real-life historical figures like Jackie Robinson in 42. He is also known for his portrayal of the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Sam Elliot as Coach Moore

Sam Elliot plays the role of Coach Moore in Draft Day. He is the head coach at the University of Wisconsin. Moore is also the former coach to Bo Callahan, the player who was supposed to be the first pick for the draft. The veteran actor Sam Elliot gained major recognition with his movie Lifeguard. The actor is known for his movies like Buffalo Girls, Tombstone and A Star Is Born.

Other members of the cast of Draft Day

Chris Crawford played by Sean Combs

Earl Jennings played by Terry Crews

Barb Weaver played by Ellen Burstyn

Angie played by Rosanna Arquette

Marvin played by Kevin Dunn

Walt Gordon played by Chi McBride

Bo Callahan played by Josh Pence

Brian Drew played by Tom Welling

Pete Begler played by Wallace Langham

