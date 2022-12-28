Drew Barrymore Calls Her Divorce With Will Kopelman 'Crippingly Difficult'

Hollywood actress and TV show host Drew Barrymore recently opened up about her dependency on alcohol after a very difficult divorce. In an interview, Drew said drinking for her was a constant. She admitted she felt disappointed after the life she planned for herself didn't work out.

Speaking to the People Magazine, the actor said, "I was just trying to numb the pain and feel good—and alcohol totally did that for me. The drinking thing for me was a constant, like, You cannot change. You are weak and incapable of doing what's best for you. You keep thinking you will master this thing, and it's getting the better of you."

Drew says she was worried for her kids

Drew, a mother of two, called her divorce with Will Kopelman "crippingly difficult" and a dark period of her life, during which, she was struggling to cope and was worried about her kids.

"There was no scandal. Nothing went wrong, which is cleaner, but makes it harder and more confusing because there isn't a thing to point to. We tried so hard to make it work. A friend said to me that 'Divorce is the death of a dream.' That is exactly what it feels like, something so final, that you can't get it back," said the actress.

Now sober, Barrymore revealed that she could beat the addiction because of her daughters - Olive and Frankie. "I probably cared so much that I was only giving to them and not taking care of myself. It was a messy, painful, excruciating walk through the fire and come back to life kind of trajectory. It was my kids that made me feel like it was game time," she said.

Drew and Will parted ways in 2016 after 4 years of marriage. Kopelman has now married Alexandra Michler and Drew is enjoying single life with her family and friends.

On the work front, the actress is the host of the television talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' which was launched during the pandemic and has become one of the highest-rated daytime shows.