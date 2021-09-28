Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Why She Keeps Her Daughters Off Social Media

Santa Clarita Diet star, Drew Barrymore recently appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast and opened up about certain aspects of her life. She mentioned that she prefers to refrain from posting her two daughters on her Instagram account and explained why she believes it is a good idea. Drew Barrymore shared two daughters with Will Kopelman, her ex-husband.

Drew Barrymore opens up about parenting choices on the Armchair Expert podcast

Famous for her role in the romantic comedy, 50 First Dates, Drew Barrymore spoke about certain parenting choices in a recent interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert podcast. According to People, she mentioned that she does not post about her two daughters, Olive and Frankie, who are 9 and 7-years-old respectively as she wants 'them to be kids'. She compared herself to a Doberman while speaking about her children being on social media. She further mentioned that they do watch TikToks and they love social media, but Barrymore has ensured they know that 'they aren't going on it themselves'. She also mentioned that the two will not appear on her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, which is currently in its second season. Drew Barrymore also mentioned that her priorities changed as she became a mother. She also opened up about her reduced desire to act. She also mentioned that the long hours on set keep her away from her family. She said that all she wanted to do for her daughters' was 'be their mom'.

Speaking further about parental bonds, she spoke about her relationship with the iconic director Steven Spielberg, for whose E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial she was cast in at the age of 6. Speaking about him she said he was 'very fatherly' towards her and single-handedly changed her life. She also mentioned that he calls her his first kid. Speaking about his deep love for her she mentioned he would be 'appalled' by her wearing red lipstick or when she acted older than she actually was. She mentioned that at the time, she did not understand why he said certain things, but now she calls him the 'only fatherly person' in her life.

Image: AP