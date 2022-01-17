Drew Barrymore Reveals She Confided In Courteney Cox During Pregnancy Scare

Actor Drew Barrymore recently revealed that she confided in FRIENDS star Courteney Cox during a pregnancy scare when she was 21-year-old. The actor also talked about the situation during an interview with Cox and their Scream co-stars David Arquette and Neve Campbell on The Drew Barrymore Show. The talk show host stated that she and Cox grew close while filming the 1996 horror film.

Drew Barry asked Courteney Cox for advice during pregnancy scare

According to People Magazine, Barrymore opened up about the situation during her interaction with Scream actors on her talk show. The host said that she and Cox 'became so close' while filming the 1996 horror film, which made it easier for her to seek advice. Barrymore recalled, "I remember at the poster shoot I was having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant."

The actor added, "I kept asking you, 'How do you know if you're pregnant? We're supposed to shoot this poster, but oh my God, I just started dating somebody and how do you know?" Barrymore told her former co-actor that she 'felt safe' confiding in her, calling Cox 'the mature, safe person in the room' at the time. "I was the older one and I was the right person to ask," Cox quipped in response.

The fifth instalment of the Scream franchise hit the big screens on Friday, nearly 25 years after the original film debuted. Barrymore is now a mother to two daughters, Olive, nine years old, and Frankie, seven years old, whom she shares with her former husband, Will Kopelman. The actor opened up to Queer Eye star Bobby Berk about the challenges of dating as a single mother during Thursday's episode of her talk show.

She said, "I'm not there yet" about re-entering the dating scene. "I have two young girls and, like, I don't want to bring people home... I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters," she added. Berk assured the actor that 'being careful' with her daughters 'means you're a good mom.'

Berk then added, "And I don't think anybody knows how to do anything, right? So, don't put pressure on yourself because you don't know how to do it. I think going into it, saying to yourself, 'I don't know how to do it,' is the first step of figuring out how to do it. You're amazing mother, don't question that at all."

Image: AP