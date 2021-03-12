Drew Barrymore Reveals She Doesn't Have Plans To Appear On The Big Screen For Now

On March 10, 2021, Charlie’s Angels star Drew Barrymore made an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. In the interview, she stated that she ‘doesn’t have plans to appear on the big screen’ for now. When asked about her comeback by the host, she said that she doesn’t want to be on a film set right now, but ‘that could change when her children grow older’. Drew is a mother of two- Olive, eight years old and Frankie, six years old, whom she shares with her ex-hubby, Will Kopelman.

In the interview, she said that she stopped acting when her children were born because she has done it when she ‘was in diapers at eleven months old’ when she started. She added that it was ‘no brainer’ for her to quit acting so that she could ‘be present and raise her children herself’. She revealed she didn’t want to be on a film set asking the nanny about her children. She said that it wasn’t her journey.

Drew continued that it’s ‘less scary when you step away from it’. She said because she decided not to act now, she was able to start brands and was also able to write a book. Drew didn’t quit acting immediately after her children were born. She was featured in Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet for the first three seasons from the year 2017 to 2019.

Speaking about her last show, she said that she took the part in it because she was ‘knee-deep into mothering’ her children. She continued that she needed to remember that she is an ‘individual with a skill set’. Recalling the show memories, she called it ‘perfect’ as it was ‘comedy, fun and delicious’. Drew added that the show was ‘irreverent’ and she couldn’t have loved it more. She said that doing Santa Clarita Diet show ‘really saved her’.

Drew revealed that she gained weight and had ‘lost her way’. She was going through a ‘difficult divorce’ and that was the worst thing. She didn’t want that to happen. She concluded that it made it difficult for her to handle. Adding to that, Drew said that the show was the ‘greatest thing that ever happened’ to her.

On the work front, the list of popular Drew Barrymore's movies includes Boys on the Side, Mad Love, Batman Forever, Scream, Ever After and many more. In the year 2013, Drew also launched a range of cosmetics under the Flower banner which also includes makeup, perfume and eyewear now. She published her autobiographical essays in a book, Wildflower, which was published by EP Dutton in the year 2015.

