Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn't Want To Be Friends With Her Daughters

Actor Drew Barrymore was a guest at singer Demi Lovato’s podcast recently. A key topic of conversation on their episode was about how their experiences and outlooks on a parent-child dynamic have evolved over the years. The actor opened up about her relationship with her own mother and its struggles that they overcame together. Talking more about it, Drew Barrymore also revealed that she told her children, “I will never be your friend.”

Discussing the parent-child dynamic

The episode of 4D With Demi Lovato, which went live on June 2, 2021, saw Demi Lovato and Drew Barrymore discuss various things at length. A parent-child dynamic was one such part of it. Lovato opened up about being arrogant towards her parents as a 17-year-old, being the family’s breadwinner. Drew Barrymore explained how finances had reduced Lovato’s parents in her own eyes, resulting in the odd dynamic.

Narrating her own experience, Barrymore revealed that she has been realising how little she understood of setting healthy boundaries with her kids and the importance of it. Barrymore had once realised how her relationship with her mother was that of a friendship instead of a parent-child one. “Therefore, I had to completely relearn what a parent-child dynamic is,” she said.

Friendly, but not friends

Drew Barrymore's daughters were even told by her that she would never be their friend. “Like I’m your parent, I’m not your friend,” she told them when they reacted confusedly to it. According to Barrymore, it does not have to be a strict relationship and they can still be friendly, participate in activities together. The actor also expressed her confidence in how everybody could work on their relationship with their parent or child, given how her mother and she did so themselves, despite the tough cards they were dealt with in their case.

Drew Barrymore's latest Instagram post showcases a tiny snippet of the podcast episode, wherein she dove into several other deep conversations with host Demi Lovato. She has her own show called The Drew Barrymore Show, which even got nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award. Drew Barrymore's movies have won her several notable accolades as well. She is a recipient of the Kids’ Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, MTV Movie Awards, and more for her performances in films like Charlie’s Angels and 50 First Dates.

Image: Drew Barrymore Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.