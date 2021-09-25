Dua Lipa Makes Her Runaway Debut For Versace At Milan Fashion Week Show

The Levitating hitmaker Dua Lipa made her runway debut at the Milan Fashion Week on September 24 for Versace. Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace bought the singer to open and close Versace Spring summer ‘22 Collection event. Lipa made her runway debut alongside regulars like Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Lourdes Leon and more.

Dua Lipa opened the Versace show in a slashed black blazer and a matching skirt embellished with Versace's signature large, multicoloured safety pins. The unique ensemble was coupled with black block heels and eccentric makeup featuring neon green and blue eyeshadow, glossy lips and lots of highlighters. The ensemble was accessorised using a refined necklace with the brand’s logo pendant and large safety-pin-like-hoop earrings.

The Pretty Please singer also closed the show with her show-stopping metallic pink mesh thigh-high slit skirt and matching sweetheart neckline top. Lipa sequined skirt’s high slit was held together by large pins in a similar pink hue. While the makeup, sleek hairdo and rings remained the same, she took off the earrings and replaced her neckpiece for her closing walk. The pop singer complimented her outfit with bright pink strappy heels. Dua strutted down the ramp as her latest hit album Future Nostalgia played in the background

Versace's former model and new mom Gigi Hadid also graced the runway in two different outfits. Hadid was seen in a black latex dress highlighting floral details in the bodice and hem. Models Lourdes Leon, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski and Naomi Campbell also walked down the runway for Versace Spring Summer ‘22 Collection.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's last album release was Future Nostalgia in 2020. Upon its release, Future Nostalgia received universal acclaim from music critics, many of whom praised the production and its cohesion. At the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Future Nostalgia was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Pop Vocal Album, whilst her track Don't Start Now was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. The album also earned Lipa the British Female Solo Artist and British Album of the Year at the 2021 Brit Awards.

