Dua Lipa Moves To LA To Be Closer To Her Model Boyfriend Anwar Hadid? Details Here

Reports suggest that Dua Lipa has reportedly moved to LA to spend time with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The New Rules singer has moved to a location close to the 21-year-old model Anwar's family home which is situated in Beverly Hills. The couple had spent three months together in London during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to The Sun, the reason behind her moving to LA is because the pop star will not be able to fly back and forth to London and LA due to the ongoing pandemic and also that the couple sees a future together in LA.

Dua Lipa moves to LA

A source has come forward and revealed to the portal that it was difficult for Dua to get to USA in the first place given the COVID-19 situation whereas she was also aware that going back and forth would lead to weeks in quarantine. It is also revealed that it is a tough situation for Lipa given that all her family and loads of her friends are situated in London. But, she also knows some folks in LA.

Dua is reportedly optimistic with her move to LA as being in the US can prove to be a great push for her career. The pop singer is also making her new place to be nice and homely and has also gotten a puppy named Dexter (As seen in the picture above) with Anwar. The couple moved in together back in September 2019 after spending three months together. They had initially rented out a place in New York.

After the two spent time together in London during the lockdown, Dua and Anwar spent two weeks in quarantine in St. Lucia to comply with the American travel restrictions. A source close to the couple had revealed to a number of news portals in the USA that Anwar had been homesick and wished to meet his pregnant sister in New York, but was not allowed in the USA with Dua quarantining for a fortnight as she is not an American citizen. Dua, 24, had recently also revealed that she and Anwar had a 'really nice' time during the lockdown period in London.

