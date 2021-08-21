‘Dune’ And ‘The French Dispatch’ Added To 2021 New York Film Festival Line-up

The prestigious New York Film Festival has added two new films to its lineup. Denis Villeneuve’s much-awaited science fiction film titled Dune will make an appearance at the 2021 festival. The film will be joined by Wes Anderson’s star-studded The French Dispatch. Both the films have also been added to the festival’s Spotlight section.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune

The film will be an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel by the same name. Dune will have a stellar cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac. Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista and Stephen McKinley Henderson will also feature in the film.

The French Dispatch

Directed by Wes Anderson, the film has been in the news for its star cast. Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux will star in the film. Apart from them, audiences can also see Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Khoudri on screen.

More about New York Film Festival 2021

According to reports by ANI, the festival will take place from September 24 to October 10. It has also added screening of C’mon C’mon helmed by Mike Mills to its list. The film will star Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann and Woody Norman. Red Rocket, which stars Simon Rex in the lead role, will also feature at the festival.

New York Film Festival is geared up to pay tribute to the centenary of the festival’s co-founder and also a film programmer, Amos Vogel, with a spotlight sidebar. This will also be done at theaters across New York. According to ANI, the director of the film festival said, “Our spotlight section is a new part of our re-shaped New York Film Festival, a place that this year encompasses a range of cinema, new and old,”

The director also mentioned, “Of the new work, we are showcasing a selection of anticipated films and talents from recent film festivals, while also looking back at our roots, celebrating the history of NYFF and New York City’s film culture by shining a special light on Amos Vogol. We hope that our Spotlight section, in a year or two will again engage, enlighten and entertain.”

(With input from ANI)

Picture Credits: Dunemovie/frenchdispatch- Instagram