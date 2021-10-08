'Dune' Trailer: Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet's Fight Looks Like An Experience Of Lifetime

The much-awaited film Dune which is set to premiere end of October finally treated fans with yet another gripping trailer. The film’s trailer gave a glimpse of the entire star cast including Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa, and Dave Bautista ahead of the release. The Denis Villeneuve directorial starts with Chalamet and Momoa planning to help Zendaya's planet gets back its freedom.

The new trailer which is surely going to be a visual treat for the viewers, gives a sneak peek at Zendaya and Chalamet's dynamics as the duo kiss, making it official for their characters. "Dreams make good stories, but everything happens while we are awake," Momoa says, urging Chalamet to fight back for his family, and for Zendaya's planet Arrakis. Apart from the mesmerizing picturesque landscapes, the dialogue delivery by the entire star cast will leave the fans glued to their screens. "Let's fight like demons," Momoa says as they find ways to tackle dangerous forces.

Makers of much-awaited film Dune release final trailer

The amazing star cast of the film includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Jason Momoa, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, and many more that will enthrall the fans with their stellar acting skills. From the set design to the gigantic sandstorms, and the Zendaya-Chalamet-Momoa trio, Dune's trailer has been set to raise the expectations of the excited fans for the film.

Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, the Dune release date is October 22 this year. The epic science fiction film has a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve, and Eric Roth. The film is the first of a planned two-part adaptation of the 1965's novel with the same title by Frank Herbert, primarily covering the first half of the book. The film was premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3. Dune will also be releasing on the online streaming site, HBO Max.

The film focuses on Chalamet as the lead, Paul Atreides who, as the son of nobleman Duke Leto (Isaac), will take over as the head of House Atreides (the house that rules the desert planet, Arrakis). Atreides also receives combat training from the swordmaster, Duncan Idaho, Duke Leto's right-hand man (played by Momoa).

IMAGE: Instagram/@DuneMovie/Dune_Universe: