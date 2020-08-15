Dwayne Johnson & And Others Who Made It To The List Of Highest Paid Male Actors

In the list of top 10 highest paid male actors according to Forbes, among biggies like Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Jackie Chan, and others, a Bollywood actor has also made the cut. To know who the actor is and how much these male stars are worth or paid for their professional endeavours, read ahead.

Top 10 actors who land in the highest-paid male actor's list this year-

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson - $87.5 million

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, is a popular Hollywood actor, who has been named the highest-paid male actor for the second year in a row. He reportedly earned $87.5m (£67m) between 1 June 2019 and 1 June 2020. This amount also includes 23.5m USD for the Netflix thriller Red Notice.

Ryan Reynolds - $71.5 million

The second name in the list is Ryan Reynolds as per the Forbes. Being the second-highest-paid actor, Ryan Reynolds’ earnings of this year is 71.5m USD. Reportedly, the actor also starred in Red Notice, where he earned 20m USD, as well as receiving 20m USD for another Netflix film, Six Underground.

Mark Wahlberg - $58 million

The third-highest actor in the list is Mark Wahlberg. The actors reported earnings stand at a whopping 58m USD.

Ben Affleck - $55 million

Ben Affleck was marked fourth in the list with earnings of 55m USD.

Vin Diesel - $54 million

The linchpin of the ever-popular Fast & Furious franchise, Vin Diesel was ranked fifth on the list. The actor's listed earnings stand at 54m USD.

Lin-Manuel Miranda - $45.5 million

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the popular actor came seventh on the list. The actor made it to the list of highest-paid actors with earnings of 45.5m USD. Also, Disney acquired worldwide movie rights to the original Broadway production of Hamilton this year for 75m USD, which put Miranda on the list for the first time.

Will Smith - $44.5 million

The next name on the list is of Will Smith. The actor was ranked eighth on this list with total earnings of 44.5m USD this year.

Adam Sandler - $41 million

The actor who was marked in the second-last place was Adam Sandler in the list of the highest-paid actors. Sandler stands 9th on the list with total earnings of 41m USD.

Jackie Chan - $40 million

Jackie Chant, the popular martial artist took the tenth position in the list. The Karate Kid actor's earnings reportedly stand at 40m USD this year.

There was also one Bollywood actor in the list-

Akshay Kumar - $48.6 million

The only Indian actor to make it to the list of the highest-paid actors this year is Akshay Kumar. He was the only Bollywood star in the top 10 highest paid actor's list, with his ranking at the sixth place. The Khiladi actor reportedly made a total earning of 48.5m USD this year. According to Forbes, it was said that his earnings mostly came from product endorsement deals.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites. Republicworld does not guarantee the complete accuracy of the mentioned figures.

