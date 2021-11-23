Dwayne Johnson Announces 'Young Rock Season 2' Release Date, 'can't Wait For You To See'

Dwayne Johnson is popularly known by the name 'The Rock' owing to his wrestling career. He has established himself in the entertainment industry after rising as a star from wrestling. His electrifying stint in the WWE had opened the doors to Hollywood. Dwayne recently surprised the fans after he announced the release date of the next season of his amazing series Young Rock season 2. The story of the series will showcase The Rock is running for president of the United States of America.

The actor revealed that the season 2 is all set to premiere on March 15, 2022. He shared a post on Instagram while announcing the release date and wrote, “Mark your calendars as we are pumped to bring you another @sevenbucksprod to your living rooms on NBC ~ YOUNG ROCK. Our SEASON 2 returns MARCH 15!!! You and your families have made #YoungRock NBC’s BIGGEST COMEDY IN YEARS and I can’t wait for you to see our second season.”

Dwayne Johnson announces release date of Young Rock Season 2

He added, “I’ve lived the most wild, unpredictable and grateful life ~ so it’ll never not be surreal to me and my family to see my childhood and formative years play out in this heartfelt and mana fueled series. Love U and thank you guys and I’ll see MARCH 15 on NBC.” The sitcom goes through four different time periods in the life of Dwayne Johnson, starting with his childhood when he was 10 years old. The next one shows Rocky as a teenager in high school in Pennsylvania, and then as a freshman at the University of Miami in the year 1990. Finally, the last timeline is set in 2032 where he is running for president.

The first season of the series ended on a cliffhanger that hinted that Rock had won the election, but they did not reveal much on the storyline. The second season is likely to show the aftermath of the election. According to various media reports, the second season will feature some WWE personalities including Jerry Lawler, Bam Bam Bigelow, Gene Okerlund, and Freddie Blassie.

IMAGE: AP