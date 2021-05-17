Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Starrer 'Jungle Cruise' To Release In Theatres & On Disney+

Jungle Cruise cast has Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. It is an upcoming Disney fantasy adventure film. The project has been on halt for quite a long time. Now, The Rock has revealed its release plan in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access.

Jungle Cruise release date and plan out

Dwayne Johnson shared a video on his Instagram handle announcing the Jungle Cruise release plan. He mentioned that the movie will arrive on July 20, 2021, around the world. The actor disclosed that it will be available in theatres and on Disney+ Premium Access, much like Mulan and upcoming projects like Cruella, Black Widow, and more.

The Rock said that Jungle Cruise is a unique experience and it gives them a unique opportunity to allow everyone around the globe to watch the movie how they want to watch it, whether in cinemas or at their homes. The actor recalled how he wanted to work on a Disney project when he watched the trailer of Pirates of the Caribbean starring Johnny Depp. He even shared a small glimpse of the film. Check out his video below:

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise is based on Walt Disney's theme park attraction of the same name. The screenplay is by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa, from a story by John Norville, Josh Goldstein, Ficarra, and Requa. The plot takes place during the early 20th century when a riverboat captain named Frank gets a scientist and her brother on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is said to have healing powers. The trio had to battle dangerous wild animals and a rival German group.

Jungle Cruise cast includes Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Andy Nyman, and others. The film was originally scheduled to release on October 11, 2019, but was shifted to July 24, 2020. It was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it is set to arrive on July 30, 2021, in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access for around $30 in the US and several other places.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM JUNGLE CRUISE TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.