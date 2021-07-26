Dwayne Johnson Expresses Gratitude After Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Premiere At Disneyland

Hollywood actor and retired professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, recently took to Instagram to share a video from the World Premiere of Jungle Cruise which was held at Disneyland on Saturday, July 24. The video features the stars of the film, Emily Blunt and Johnson himself along with the horde of fans that attended the event for the early premiere. Johnson shared the video with a long caption, expressing his gratitude for the love he's received from his fans.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, has been actively sharing updates about his forthcoming movie on social media. The actor shared his latest post with the caption:

It was truly a magical and epic JUNGLE CRUISE night under the stars



My heart is full with gratitude to EVERYONE who shared this momentous WORLD PREMIERE with us at DISNEYLAND!



Can’t believe we’re almost here and so cool that you all loved the movie last night - what a night



IN 5 DAYS!!



#JUNGLECRUISE

In theaters worldwide & @disneyplus

THIS FRIDAY

More about 'Jungle Cruise'

Jungle Cruise is an upcoming fantasy adventure film based on a story by Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. The Walt Disney Pictures production stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on July 30, 2021. In addition to the theatrical release, the film will also release on Disney+ for users with Premier Accounts.

Disney's official description for the film reads:

Set during the early 20th century, a riverboat captain named Frank takes a British scientist Dr. Lily Houghton, and her brother MacGregor, on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is believed to possess healing powers that could be of great benefit to modern medicine. All the while, the trio must fight against dangerous wild animals, a hot and deadly environment, and a competing German expedition that is determined to find the tree first.

The upcoming and highly anticipated Disney film has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. The screenplay for the film has been written by Michael Green, Ficarra, and Requa and is based on Walt Disney's theme park ride of the same name. Check out the trailer for the upcoming film, below -

