Dwayne Johnson Gets 2nd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Expresses Gratitude To Frontline Workers

Ahead of the shooting of DC Universe's Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 1. The actor shared a picture on Instagram while taking the jab and penned a note. "Round 2. Full tilt. Mahalo to my long time ace Amar and all our front line health care warriors here in the US and around the world," he wrote in his caption.

The Rock added, "The more intel I come to understand the more work I realize we have in front of us. Step by step. Keep on keepin’ on. #vaccination."

Several other Hollywood actors including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Amber Heard also received their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Deadpool star wrote, “Finally got 5G,” on Instagram, whereas Blake Lively penned, “Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me.” Actor Amber Heard shared a photo of herself and wrote, “Did someone say, vaccine queen?” Many others like John Legend, Alex Rodriguez, Kevin Richardson, Britney Spears, took the vaccines as well.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson turned a year older on May 2 and wishes poured in from stars, fans and people from all walks of life. The Empire State actor received wishes from Ludacris, Jim Kwik, JJ Watt, Senada Greca, among many others. Dwayne dropped a video from his gym and wished himself and quipped that he's now old.

He added, "Mahalo everyone so much for the morning birthday love. I’m a 978-year-old T-Rex, so you hope with age we all get a little wiser, mindful, balanced, inspired, motivated and can tell a helluva dirty joke. Today is my birthday and my cheat day so it’s a double whammy hell yes jackpot."

Johnson was also overwhelmed as he received a beautiful video of a very special and strong little girl named Indy Llew at 1 am on his special day. He wished for her to stay strong and also asked her to keep singing her songs. On his birthday, the news of Uli Latukefu joining the Black Adam cast also surfaced on the internet.