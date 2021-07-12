Dwayne Johnson Held Hostage By Hawk Snacking On Copperhead Snake; Read The Rock's Response

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock recently gave a sneak peek at a hawk sitting outside his window and resisting him to let him come out. The actor further revealed how he wanted to go to the gym and finish his weekend workout but the hawk kept sitting at the gate. Many fans took to Dwyane Johnson’s post on social media and stated how it was a ‘cool sighting’.

Dwyane Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which he can be seen capturing a hawk sitting right outside his kitchen window. In the video, he can be heard saying how he spotted a ‘big beautiful hawk’ right outside his kitchen window and informed how he was carrying a snake with him. The actor then revealed his problem stating how he wanted to go out to the gym for his weekend workout session and added how he couldn’t go as the hawk was outside. Dwayne Johnson then stated only one thing would happen today and mentioned that either it will be my workout or his snake. Continuing further, he asked his fans to wait until they hear from him whether he was able to go to the gym or not and asked them to ask teh hawk in case he wasn’t around.

In the caption, he wrote, “It’s either this hawk’s Copperhead snake or my weekend workout.” He then revealed what happened later on when he tried to open the door, he wrote, “I tried to open the door with some firm DJ energy and instead of flying away, he got pissed and hasn’t stopped ka kaw’ng me since. Clearly, we both have a few things in common but he’s gotta eat and I gotta train….Wish me luck, this could get ugly.” Speaking about the amazing sight he received, he added, “for the record, seeing a hawk in their hunting/kill/eat mode up close and personal is amazing. Hawks are deceptively massive, impressive and a very powerful mana.”

Some of the fans stated how he received an amazing sighting at his front door while another one dropped in a question asking whether he could get to the gym or not. Some others also took to Dwyane Johnson’s Instagram post and praised the video by stating how ‘awesome’ it was. Have a look at some of the fans reactions to The Rock’s latest Instagram post.

