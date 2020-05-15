Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock Carries His Gym Everywhere He Travels? Know Why

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock folded up his successful wrestling career to enter Hollywood and was last seen in Jumanji: The Next Level. Dwayne is not only a notable performer, but also has been a huge inspiration to his fans as they try to achieve a physique like him. There is no doubt that Dwayne Johnson loves his gym and workout area and he also never stops admiring it enough. Read ahead to know why he carries his gym wherever he goes.

Also Read | WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals he watches and likes rival promotion AEW

In an earlier episode of The Ellen Show, Dwayne Johnson shared a glimpse of his gym and workout life. The Baywatch actor revealed that he carries his own gym to his shoot location, because it gets extremely hard for him to work out in the public gyms. He also added that the public gyms have lot of people and the etiquette gets thrown out of the window.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle': Interesting trivia about the film

Dwayne Johnson also clarified that there is no difference between his personal gym and the common ones. The Rock usually carries his gym for long shoot days. It seems like Dwyane Johnson loves working out in his own comfort zone. Check out The Ellen Show episode featuring Dwyane Johnson.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson had eaten a real scorpion in 'The Scorpion King'; details inside

Dwayne Johnson has a very well equipped gym with a transparent roof. He admires his workout area and often shows it off on his social media. Check out the times when Dwayne Johnson was seen showing off his gym equipment and his workout environment on social media.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's best scenes from 'Baywatch' featuring Dwayne Johnson & Zac Efron

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.