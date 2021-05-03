Dwayne Johnson Says People Confused Him For A Girl Growing Up Due To His 'soft Features'

Hollywood A-lister Dwayne Johnson, who turned 49 yesterday, i.e. May 2, 2021, recently revealed that people often thought he was a girl during his growing-up days. In an interview on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, Dwayne reminisced his childhood days and said that a lot of people often used to get confused by his "soft features" and "soft Afro hair" as a child. During his interaction with the podcast host, The Rock also recalled an instance from the first day of fifth grade wherein his classmate asked him whether he was a boy or a girl.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, recently appeared on Willie Geist's podcast and took a stroll down memory lane to share some anecdotes from his childhood days. Did you know during Dwayne Johnson's childhood days, a lot of people that he met often confused him for a "little girl" because of his "soft features"? In his interview on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, Dwayne said, "I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair."

For the unversed, the beloved son of late pro wrestler Rocky Johnson moved around a lot as a child and went to 13 different schools before he entered high school. He also narrated a school bus instance to Willie from the first day of fifth grade during their chat. Dwayne said, "I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, 'Can I ask you something?'". The Jumanji: The Next Level actor added, "I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?'".

Meanwhile, in other Dwayne Johnson's latest news, the former wrestler's NBC sitcom Young Rock has been renewed for a second season. On his birthday, he took to his Instagram handle to share the big news with fans. He wrote, "Breakin’ out the fanny pack with awesome news to kick off my birthday weekend. Our @NBC’s YOUNG ROCK officially back in the saddle for SEASON 2!! A huge mahalo for joining me on this wild and unbelievable journey."

