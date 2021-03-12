Dwayne Johnson Shares Origin Story Of The "blue Truck Emoji" Through A Funny IG Post

Dwayne Johnson has taken to Instagram in order to reveal the success story behind the creation of the "blue truck emoji" in his patented humorous manner. As one will see, Dwayne Johnson's video post below is a compilation of some of the magazine covers featuring the media personality that highlights his influence on the world. On the other hand, the text portion of the post sees him spreading the message of speaking things into existence.

Dwayne Johnson shares success story behind blue truck emoji's creation:

Dwayne Johnson has developed a reputation online for sharing hilarious posts through his social media handles. Some of the times, those posts see him giving a seemingly hilarious take on the various events that transpire in his life or that of his friends and family. Some of those posts can be found below.

Some of Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram posts:

Dwayne Johnson's net worth:

Dwayne Johnson's net worth, as of this writing, stands at approximately 400 million US Dollars, CelebrityNetworth reports. As per the information available on Johnson's profile on the portal, one of the major contributors to his net worth are his ventures in the capacity of an actor, producer, and entrepreneur. Quite recently, the professional wrestler-turned-actor even launched an energy drink brand that goes by the name of ZOA energy. One of Dwayne Johnson's m, most recent posts, in which he can be seen promoting his energy drink, can be found below.

As far as The Rock's other professional commitments are concerned, apart from being at the helm of his latest venture, he is juggling between the duties of an executive producer on his semi-biographical comedy series, Young Rock and an actor, as he prepares for his first superhero universe outing, known as Black Adam. The latter will see one of the most iconic supervillains from the DC universe to life. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

(Disclaimer: The aforementioned details regarding Dwayne Johnson's Net Worth have been sourced from a third party outlet. This portal does not guarantee the accuracy of the same.)