Dwayne Johnson Starrer Black Adam To Premiere On Prime Video On March 15

Streaming platform Prime Video has set March 15 as the digital premiere date of Dwayne Johnson-headlined Black Adam. Directed and written by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is part of the DC Extended Universe. It also features Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Beau Flynn in pivotal roles. Backed by New Line Cinema, this is the first-ever film to explore the story of Black Adam, based on the character from DC Comics.

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

The screenplay is written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Black Adam will stream on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.