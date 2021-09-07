Dwayne Johnson Stops By Tourist Bus To Surprise Fans, Leaves Admirers Speechless | Watch

American actor and former wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the most loved celebrities from Hollywood. The actor often reaches out to his fans for their love and reacts and replies to them whenever possible. The Rock also has his own way of surprising his fans. He often stops by the road to wave at them, and his recent such stop received quite a few speechless reactions from his fans.

Dwayne Johnson pulls over to surprise fans

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle to share how he surprised a tourist bus full of fans. In the video, the Jungle Cruise actor crossed a tourist bus and said, "Got a tour bus here touring my neighbourhood."

He then stopped to surprise his fans and said, "Hey, you guys know where to find The Rock." The actor's fans were thrilled to see him to the point where they were speechless. In the caption, the actor wrote about his fans reactions. He also shared how he likes to make people happy and wrote, "Hey you guys know where I can find The Rock? Sometimes they go bat shit crazy with screams so loud they wake the dead 🤯💀📢 And sometimes they - literally - become paralyzed and speechless 😶🙊 Either way, this is some of the best parts of fame - making a few folks happy. And speechless 😂. (sic)" An Instagram user reacted to the photo and wrote, "That’s hilarious… I’d scream too! 😍."

Last month Dwayne Johnson had shared a similar video. The actor revealed how he loves to pull up beside tour buses to make his fans happy. In the video, the actor was seen enjoying surprising his fans. He even agreed to wait to let his fans react to his surprise.

In the caption, he wrote, "Hey you guys know where I can find The Rock? 🛻😂 Love pullin’ up in my pick up truck beside all these tour buses that tour my neighbourhood and surprising the heck outta people!!! One of the cool parts of fame & my job ~ makin’ a few folks happy. (sic)" Senada Greca, a user, reacted to the video and wrote. "That is incredible!!! So much love they have for you and you for them in return 🙌🏼."

(Image: AP)