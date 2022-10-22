Dwayne Johnson Surprises Fans As He Visits Theatre On 'Black Adam's Opening Day; Watch

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock surprised his fans as he visited a theatre on the opening day of his much-awaited movie Black Adam on Thursday. The film hit the theatres on 20th October 20 and it has been receiving rave reviews from the audience as well as celebrities and critics. Black Adam has all the action you'd anticipate from a superhero movie, but it also has a more laid-back vibe that encourages you to chuckle at the humorous bits and take pleasure in the absurd places the plot takes you.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared a video which he captioned, "SURPRISE As promised, I flew all the way back home from SPAIN, so I could surprise fans on OPENING NIGHT OF BLACK ADAM. LOVE how people go from "wait, I recognize that voice" to "Is it? No, it can't be..."To, HOLY SHIT!!! INCREDIBLE AUDIENCE REACTIONS to watching #BlackAdam HAPPY BLACK ADAM DAY!!! Enjoy the movie!~ DJ." Watch the video here:

The video saw the actor appearing in front of the audience ahead of the film's screening. After witnessing their favourite actor in front of their eyes, fans went frenzy and they started screaming in the theatre.

The video shared by Johnson witnessed several reactions, as evident from the comments section. "Black Adam Movie was awesome. Vfx was fantastic," a netizen commented, while one tweeted, "You’re the best, can’t wait to see the movie!" and many people also dropped hearts to the post.

More on Black Adam

Written by the trio of Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, the cast line-up of Black Adam includes Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and many others. Produced by New Line Cinema, DC Films, Seven Bucks Productions, and FlynnPictureCo, the film got released in the country by Warner Bros India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Image: Instagram/@therock