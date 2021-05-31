Dwayne Johnson Thanks Fans For Their Reactions To 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer: 'Hype Is Real'

Jungle Cruise cast has Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles as Captain Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton, respectively. A couple of days ago, Disney shared a new trailer of the movie which caught much attention on the internet and increased the buzz about the upcoming film. Now, the Rock has expressed his gratitude for fans' overwhelming love.

Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for their reaction to the Jungle Cruise trailer

Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram post has him appreciating his fans. The wrestler turned actor, who has more than 240 million followers on the social media platform, shared a poster of Jungle Cruise featuring the whole pivotal members. He wrote that it is "so damn cool" for him to see the viewers hyped for their film. The Rock mentioned that he and his co-star Emily Blunt cannot wait to start the promotions and make the fans join them. He stated that the hype for the movie is real and the anticipation is also developing. Jungle Cruise set sails on July 30, 2021, for theatres and for Disney+ with premier access that requires an additional fee. Take a look at Dwayne Johnson's latest Insta post.

New Jungle Cruise trailer

Jungle Cruise trailer reactions

#thursdayvibes #DisneyCruise #Disney #JungleCruise

WELL I ENJOYED THAT TRAILER TO THE MOVIE TODAY. HONESTLY IM KINDA IMPRESSED WITH WHAT I SAW. pic.twitter.com/sEBJoWvljL — THE UNDISPUTED OOZEMAN! (@AHAYES666) May 27, 2021

That #JungleCruise trailer was fun and exciting and it gave hardcore Pirates of the Caribbean vibes.



Let's gooooooo, baby! — VHS TACOS (@vhstacos) May 27, 2021

The #JungleCruise trailer has me thinking of The Mummy (Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser version), and I say that as nothing but a compliment. Can’t wait. — Ben+ (@benliebmann) May 27, 2021

I still don't know how to feel about this, but I can at least say that it will be nice to see @TheRock again after a year-long break from his movie career:#JungleCruisehttps://t.co/OYWA4QLshO via @YouTube — Amethyst Animatics (@AmethystPreece) May 27, 2021

Jungle Cruise cast includes Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Andy Nyman, Quim Gutiérrez, Dani Rovira, Veronica Falcón, and Simone Lockhart in pivotal roles. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie is based on Walt Disney's theme park attraction of the same name. The plot takes place during the early 20th century when a riverboat captain named Frank gets a scientist and her brother on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is said to have healing powers. The trio has to battle dangerous wild animals and a rival German group in the mission.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM JUNGLE CRUISE TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.