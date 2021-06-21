Dwayne Johnson Visits Jurassic Park & Jumanji Location, Says 'I’m Obsessed With Dinosaurs'

Dwayne Johnson is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 245 million followers. He keeps his fans updated about his professional and personal life. The wrestler turned actor recently had a photoshoot for PEOPLE magazine near his childhood place, the Hawaii mountains of Kualoa. He mentioned that the island happens to be the location where the shooting of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park trilogy as well as Johnson's Jumanji movies took place.

The Rock wrote that he is "obsessed" with dinosaurs. He shared the exact facial expression and body language that he would use to communicate with the extinct animal if he lived 65 million years ago. The actor stated that he would have "stood tall" in front of a Tyrannosaurus Rex. He joked that it would be before he turned into a "270lb Usain Bolt" running away from becoming a snack to the T-Rex.

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram picture has him posing with his hands on his waist and looking sideways as he gives a tough look. The scenic mountain location can be seen in the background. He even put a running and a T-Rex emoji in the end. Take a look at the Rock's post below.

Dwayne Johnson poses at Jurassic Park & Jumanji shooting location

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post caught much attention. Many users left hearty eyes, fire, and red heart emoticons in the comment section. Some even shared laughing emojis on his caption. The picture has more than three million likes with 13k plus comments. Check out a few replies on his post below.

Dwayne Johnson in Jumanji reboot movies plays Dr. Xander "Smolder" Bravestone, a confident archaeologist and explorer in the game. The films also have Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and others. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level is currently the only two parts in the franchise's reboot film series. Both the movies performed well at the box office. A third installment is also in development.

