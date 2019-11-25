Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Black Adam' To Introduce Michael Fassbender As Doctor Fate?

DC and Warner Bros are currently going through one of the most important projects which is Dwayne Johnson’s, Black Adam. Ever since the announcement has been delivered from the actor, a lot of rumours about the plot, cast, and crew have been doing the rounds on the internet. The recent speculation going on is about the casting of X-Men star Michael Fassbender for the character of Doctor Fate in Black Adam. According to reports, production house Warner Bros is keen on having Michael Fassbender to play Kent Nelson's version of Doctor Fate alongside Dwayne Johnson. But, if he is going to be unavailable due to his busy schedule, then they will be looking for someone similar to Michael.

Also read | Black Adam And Avatar 2 Set To Clash At The Box-office In 2021

However, Doctor Fate is an important part of Black Adam’s timeline and the only time he got the chance to appear in live-action was in the ninth season of Smallville. The character was played by Brent Stait as he donned the golden and powerful helmet of Nabu.

Also read | Dwayne Johnson: Here Are The Best Appearances Of His Character Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson recently posted the first glimpse of his character on Instagram. Dwayne Johnson also expressed his excitement of being part of the DC Comics project in the caption of this post. He further mentioned he also dreamt of having cool superpowers, fighting for what is right and always protecting people.

Also read | Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' To Release In December 2021

About the film

Actor Dwyane Johnson’s much-awaited film Black Adam will hit the silver screens on December 22, 2021. The film is expected to be a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's Shazam! featuring Zachary Levi. Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. The character became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Also read | Dwayne Johnson Reveals The First Look Of DC Comics Anti Hero Black Adam

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.