Dwayne Johnson's 'Hobbs & Shaw' Has A Pic Of Him With His Father? Check The Film's Trivia

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham starrer Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is a spin-off flick of the Fast & Furious franchise. Directed by David Leitch, the storyline is based on the unlikely pairing of the titular characters as they team up with Shaw's sister to battle a cybernetically-enhanced terrorist threatening the world with a deadly virus. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw garnered mixed reviews from critics, with accounting immense praises for the action sequences and the performances of Dwayne Johnson and Elba. Check out some lesser-known facts and trivia about Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Trivia and Lesser-Known Facts -

Reportedly, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock stated that he tried hard to get Jason Momoa to play the role of Hobbs' brother. However, due to scheduling issues, Jason could not work in the film.

In one scene in Samoa, there is a picture of Dwayne Johnson with his father, Soulman Rocky Johnson.

The idea to create a Fast & Furious spin-off featuring Hobbs and Shaw initially emerged during the filming of The Fate of the Furious in 2017. The producers and studios executives took note of the comedic chemistry between the two throughout their scenes together.

In the film, WWE superstar Roman Reigns (Joe Anoa'i) portrayed the role of Dwayne Johnson's brother, Luke Hobbs but in reality, they are cousins. Roman and Dwayne announced this on their respective Instagram pages.

Deckard Shaw is about two years older than his sister Hattie. However, in reality, Jason Statham is twenty-one years older than Vanessa Kirby.

The antagonist Idris Elba reportedly refused to say a scripted line for his character, calling himself "the black James Bond". The actor instead used "black Superman". According to the reports, Elba has been rumoured to be in consideration for the role of James Bond and would be the first black actor to portray Bond.

The film's director David Leitch contacted Ryan Reynolds to join this movie.

In the movie, Joe Anoa'i performed two of his signature wrestling manoeuvres, the Spear and the Samoan Drop.

Dwayne Johnson was reportedly very supportive of exploring the idea of Hobbs' family, allowing for many Polynesians to be cast as his relatives.

About the film -

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw sees Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles from the main series as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw respectively. It also features Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, Cliff Curtis, and Helen Mirren. The film was a commercial success that grossed over $760 million worldwide. The film is a spin-off of the Fast & Furious franchise set in between the events of 2017’s The Fate of the Furious and 2021’s F9.

