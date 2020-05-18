Dwayne Johnson's 'Hobbs & Shaw' Has A Pic Of Him With His Father? Check The Film's Trivia

Quick links:
Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham starrer Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is a spin-off flick of the Fast & Furious franchise. Directed by David Leitch, the storyline is based on the unlikely pairing of the titular characters as they team up with Shaw's sister to battle a cybernetically-enhanced terrorist threatening the world with a deadly virus. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw garnered mixed reviews from critics, with accounting immense praises for the action sequences and the performances of Dwayne Johnson and Elba. Check out some lesser-known facts and trivia about Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw sees Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles from the main series as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw respectively. It also features Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, Cliff Curtis, and Helen Mirren. The film was a commercial success that grossed over $760 million worldwide. The film is a spin-off of the Fast & Furious franchise set in between the events of 2017’s The Fate of the Furious and 2021’s F9.
