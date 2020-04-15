Did You Know Dwayne Johnson's Movie 'Rampage' Has A Reference To The Rock? Know Facts

Dwayne Johnson starrer Rampage is based on a video game with the same name, created by Midway Games. Helmed by Brad Peyton, the film also stars Naomie Harris, Malin Åkerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The sci-fi action drama deals with the story of a primatologist who teams up with George, an albino gorilla who turns into a raging creature of tremendous size as a result of a rogue experiment, to stop two other mutated animals that include a wolf named Ralph and a crocodile named Lizzie, from destroying Chicago. Check out some interesting and lesser-known facts about Rampage.

Dwayne Johnson's Rampage trivia

The mutated rat that is seen at the beginning of the film, is probably meant to be Larry from the Atari Lynx's version of Rampage (1986).

The mutated rat is a special composition who only appeared in this version of the game.

In Rampage, an original closet of the Rampage arcade game can be seen in Claire Wyden's office.

The lead character, George is the only animal to be played by an actor, Jason Liles. Other creatures, Ralph and Lizzie were created entirely through keyframe animation.

Dwayne Johnson's character Davis Okoye signs George to calm the gorilla down by singing It's me. The sign he makes is for rock, a reference to Dwayne Johnson's nickname The Rock.

In Rampage, you can see only a glimpse of Ralph flying during Burke's hunt for him before this ability is fully revealed.

According to IMDB, at the end of April 2018, Uwe Boll demanded Warner Bros. to change the then-upcoming film's title, otherwise.

In a deleted scene, Alexandra Daddario plays a small role of a female scuba diving partner where another giant squid-like monster is featured.

According to the video game, Lizzie was also a human-like George and Ralph used to be. She mutated into a giant lizard through experiments from Scumlabs. However, in the film, Lizzie was always a normal alligator until she mutated into a large beast.

The action drama makes the third project of Brad Peyton and Dwayne Johnson together after San Andreas (2015) and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012).

