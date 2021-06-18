DYK Ben Affleck Handpicked Emily Ratajkowski For Gone Girl After Seeing Her In THIS Video

David Fincher's Gone Girl was the biggest mystery-thriller of the year 2014 featuring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. But there was one absolutely hated character in the movie who was played by an actress specially handpicked by the Justice League actor. Read more to know about how Ben Affleck decided to cast model Emily Ratajkowski and why she was the perfect choice for the role.

Emily Ratajkowski in Gone Girl cast

Then 23-year-old American model Emily Ratajkowski gained prominence after appearing in the very controversial and explicit music video of Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines in 2013. The exposure helped her land a cover in the July issue of GQ where the director of the thriller movie David Fincher spoke about casting her for the role. Emily played the role of Andie Hardy, mistress of Ben Affleck's character Nick Dunne and a writing student.

Pic Credit: Still from Gone Girl

Ben Affleck handpicked Emily Ratajkowski

Talking to the magazine, David revealed that he was discussing the role of Andie Hardy with Ben Affleck and wanted someone who was discordant with men as well as women in the audience. Further elaborating his point, David explained that he was looking for someone who would make the women repel in disgust for the character where else create a point of a moral dilemma for the men. Agreeing with David's explanation, Ben Affleck was quick to recommended Emily Ratajkownski for the role after citing her performance in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines.

The director continued to explain the character stating that Andy was 'incredibly mature' and was not infatuated with being 'girl of the moment'. The team needed the character to be extremely special as the protagonist was going to waste his life away for her, confirmed the director. David agreed to the actor's suggestion and proceeded to feature Emily in the Gone Girl cast.

The actor made his place as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood after working in films for over three decades. From Dazed and Confused to The Way Back, Ben Affleck appeared in several critically acclaimed movies such as The Sum of All Fears, Changing Lanes, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Hollywoodland, and The Town. Recently, the 48-year-old actor is making headlines after reconciling with an old flame. Several reports of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together have surfaced on the internet.

