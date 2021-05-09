DYK Brad Pitt Played A Cameo In 'Deadpool 2' For A Cup Of Coffee?

Cameos are often the most cherished parts of a movie, especially when a well-known personality appears for a guest role. One such cameo was in the Deadpool 2 movie in which Brad Pitt played a rather funny role of the Vanisher, who appeared only for a few seconds in the film. Read further to know how much did Brad Pitt charged for the cameo.

Brad Pitt charged a cup of coffee for his cameo

The lead actor Ryan Reynolds, along with Deadpool 2 team, spoke with ET in July 2018. When asked about the numerous cameos in the film, the co-writer of the film, Rhett Reese, said they just asked the celebrities for the cameo. However, they had a story about Brad Pitt's cameo of the Vanisher. Rhett Reese said Brad Pritt agreed to the cameo and, in return, asked for a cup of coffee from Ryan. Ryan joined in and explained how he was told Brad wanted a cup of coffee from him to do the cameo, to which he asked if he wanted his coffee from any franchise. Ryan further said it was his way of saying that he was doing the cameo for nothing and called it the 'nicest thing anyone could do.' Ryan also said he loved the way Brad Pitt agreed to the role as they asked one of the biggest movie stars for a few-second role with no dialogues.

Brad Pitt's cameo in Deadpool 2 movie

Brad Pitt appeared for less than two seconds in the sequel film Deadpool. The actor played the role of the Vanisher, a mutant, whose face was never revealed. However, in one of the scenes, the X-force was forced to skydive from a plane. The vanisher, while coming down, electrocuted himself and was revealed to be Brad Pitt. The appearance of the Vanisher was for less than two seconds, yet a memorable cameo.

Brad Pitt's trivia

Brad Pitt is an award-winning actor who began his career with a few uncredited roles in several films in 1987. The actor later rose to fame with lead roles in the films A River Runs Through It and Legends Of The Fall in the early 1990s. The list of award-winning Brad Pitt movies includes 12 Years A Slave, Mr & Mrs Smith, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Big Shot, Ocean's Eleven, Troy, and Inglourious Basterds.

IMAGE: ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.